Brokers Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.95.

BTO stock opened at C$4.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.88. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,415.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

