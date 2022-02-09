Brokers Set Expectations for Americold Realty Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Americold Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

COLD opened at $28.01 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

