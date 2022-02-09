Brokers Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.86). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.72.

Shares of TDOC opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

