Brokers Offer Predictions for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.68. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

OAS opened at $134.13 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,305,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 695,287 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.