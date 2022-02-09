Brokers Issue Forecasts for Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

UTZ stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Utz Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $159,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,180. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

