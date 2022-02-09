Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will earn ($4.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.73). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

