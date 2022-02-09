Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

