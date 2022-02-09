Brokerages Set HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Target Price at $25.25

Shares of HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE HRT opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65. HireRight has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,695,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $13,045,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $12,935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $12,839,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $11,535,000.

