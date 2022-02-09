Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target at $39.60

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

