Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT at $127.33

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.