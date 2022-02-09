Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,439,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,332,294 shares of company stock worth $81,916,278 over the last 90 days.
NYSE OWL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.86. 31,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Owl Capital (OWL)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.