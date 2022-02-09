Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,439,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,332,294 shares of company stock worth $81,916,278 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OWL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.86. 31,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.