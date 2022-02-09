Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $108.87

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.87.

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.17.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,748,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,817,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 425,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

