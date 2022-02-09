Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $108.87

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.87.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. 30,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

