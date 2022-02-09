Brokerages Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target at $195.00

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALFVY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

ALFVY opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.