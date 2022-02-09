Brokerages Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target at $195.00

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $345.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALFVY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

ALFVY opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.