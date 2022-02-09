Brokerages Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. SPX has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SPX by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 32.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 409,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,297 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 756,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 101,352 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in SPX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SPX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

