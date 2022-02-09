Brokerages Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post sales of $642.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. Entegris reported sales of $512.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boit C F David bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.00. 1,216,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,572. Entegris has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

