Brokerages Anticipate Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.41. Regal Rexnord posted earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of RRX stock traded up $6.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.15. The company had a trading volume of 467,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.