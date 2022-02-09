Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report sales of $295.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $267.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MWA opened at $13.34 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

