Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $146.86 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average is $181.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

