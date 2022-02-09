Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce sales of $36.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,579. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $291.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

