Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

