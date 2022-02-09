Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 174,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,373. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

