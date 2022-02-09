Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 21.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 110.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. 29,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,373. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.