Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.04) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,050 ($14.20) to GBX 1,080 ($14.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.98) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.33 ($13.64).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 925 ($12.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 915.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 928.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 779.18 ($10.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.16), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($341,000.00). Insiders purchased a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $40,650 in the last quarter.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

