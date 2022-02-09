Brian Clem Sells 1,151 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Brian Clem sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $19,175.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:OSH opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.
