Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) Insider Thomas (Tom) Sanders Buys 360,222 Shares

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) insider Thomas (Tom) Sanders acquired 360,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,695.28 ($63,613.67).
Thomas (Tom) Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Thomas (Tom) Sanders acquired 60,414 shares of Breaker Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,620.19 ($10,368.93).
Breaker Resources Company Profile
