BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.30

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $10.26. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 2,103,765 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.00%. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

