BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BP.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.42) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.46) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON BP.B opened at GBX 177 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.15.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

