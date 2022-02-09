BP (NYSE:BP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. 1,299,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,184,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BP has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

