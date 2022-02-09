Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $142.34 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $214.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.59.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

