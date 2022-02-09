Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 368,104 shares.The stock last traded at $2,603.79 and had previously closed at $2,541.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,769.00.

Get Booking alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,353.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,344.56.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.