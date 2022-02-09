Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,541.38 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,051.64 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,353.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,344.56.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

