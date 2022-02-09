Boise Cascade (BCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend by 1,706.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of BCC traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $83.37.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boise Cascade stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

