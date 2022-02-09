Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,360.00.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00.
Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
