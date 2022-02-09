Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 287,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,433,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Star Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Star Foods Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.