Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Blink Charging worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 527.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 309,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.