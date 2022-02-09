BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on March 31st

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock opened at GBX 834.50 ($11.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £861.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 907.75. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a one year low of GBX 758 ($10.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,046 ($14.14).
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
