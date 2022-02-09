BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on March 31st

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock opened at GBX 834.50 ($11.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £861.08 million and a P/E ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 907.75. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a one year low of GBX 758 ($10.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,046 ($14.14).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

