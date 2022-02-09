BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.06

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 61512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
