BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.06

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 61512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 60,407 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

