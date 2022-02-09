BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.22

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 4138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

