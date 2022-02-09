BlackRock Inc. Sells 124,347 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,347 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.24% of Universal Insurance worth $57,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of UVE opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $545.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.23. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

