BlackRock Inc. Has $55.25 Million Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,532 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.05% of Gladstone Commercial worth $55,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.