BlackRock Inc. Has $52.22 Million Stock Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,931 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.46% of Tattooed Chef worth $52,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 781,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 405,004 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.90 million, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

