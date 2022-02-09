BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $52,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

