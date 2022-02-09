BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of Golden Entertainment worth $57,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golden Entertainment stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
