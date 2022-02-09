BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.82% of Orchid Island Capital worth $53,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $706.20 million, a PE ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -825.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORC. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

