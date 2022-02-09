BlackRock Inc. Buys 158,955 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.70% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $56,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

