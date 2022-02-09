BlackRock Inc. Acquires 52,767 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.42% of Franklin Covey worth $54,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after buying an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

