BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Trading Up 0.1%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,879,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter.

