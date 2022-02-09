BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella Acquires 1,800 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,800 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BMEZ opened at 21.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 19.23 and a 12 month high of 30.90.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 151,833 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.