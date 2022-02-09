BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella Acquires 1,800 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,800 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE BMEZ opened at 21.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 19.23 and a 12 month high of 30.90.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)
- The Top 3 Food Stocks to Buy Now
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.