Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.52

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.52 and last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 978006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 156,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

